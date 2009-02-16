Merck Buys Plant For Follow-On Drugs

Merck & Co. will pay $130 million to acquire Insmed's portfolio of "follow-on" biologic therapeutic candidates and the firm's manufacturing facilities in Boulder, Colo. In December 2008, Merck launched a business in such follow-ons, which are therapeutically equivalent versions of currently marketed biologics. Frank K. Clyburn, general manager of Merck BioVentures, says the deal "presents the opportunity to expedite Merck's entry into the biologics marketplace." Insmed says it will use the proceeds to develop its Iplex treatment for neuromuscular and metabolic disorders.
