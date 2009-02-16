Michael Salyer Wins Chemical Technician Award

Michael W. Salyer, a technologist at Eastman Chemical, is the 2009 winner of the National Chemical Technician Award, sponsored by ACS President Thomas H. Lane and Dow Corning. The award recognizes technical and communication skills, safety, reliability, leadership, teamwork, publications, and presentations.
Salyer has been an integral part of many new product and process development teams. For example, he was part of the Eastman Chemical team that developed and commercialized a new-generation copolyester named Eastman Tritan. "His impeccable reputation as a valuable team member makes him a sought-after resource for complex and high-profile projects," says Jennifer McCusker, a former supervisor of Salyer's. "He has repeatedly demonstrated great leadership and reliability far beyond the normal expectations of a technician."
