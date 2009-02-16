Minnetonka, Minn.-based NatureWorks says a new manufacturing process rolled out late last year reduces CO2 emissions and energy consumption from production of its Ingeo polylactic acid plastic by 60% and 30%, respectively. NatureWorks makes polylactic acid from lactic acid that is derived from corn. The company says the advance furthers an environmental advantage the plastic has over a major competing resin, polyethylene terephthalate. PET production emits 3.4 kg of CO2 per kg of resin produced; Ingeo emits 0.75 kg.
