Nominations Sought For James Flack Norris Award

NOMINATIONS are being accepted for the 2010 James Flack Norris Award for Outstanding Achievement in the Teaching of Chemistry. The award is given annually by the ACS Northeastern Section and consists of a certificate and a $3,000 honorarium.
Nominations should focus on the candidate's contributions to and effectiveness in teaching chemistry. The package should consist of a primary nomination letter, supporting letters, and the candidate's curriculum vitae. Reprints or other publications should not be included, and the material should not exceed 30 pages. Send nomination packets electronically in PDF format to Marilou Cashman, administrative secretary of NESACS, at mcash0953@aol.com.
For more information, visit www.nesacs.org/awards_norris.html or e-mail Morton Hoffman, chair of the awards committee, at hoffman@bu.edu. Nominations are due on April 15.
