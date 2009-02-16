Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Optical Mask Could Improve Imaging Resolution

Super-resolution imaging method breaks diffraction limit without using evanescent waves

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 7
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Researchers in the U.K. have proposed a super-resolution optical imaging method that doesn't require evanescent waves, which are light waves that decay exponentially with distance and require the sample to be very close to the imaging probe (Nano. Lett., DOI: 10.1021/nl9002014). Some imaging methods, such as scanning near-field optical microscopy that is used to scrutinize material surfaces, depend on evanescent waves. But the ability to obtain high-resolution images of objects far from the imaging device is important for biomedical imaging. Nikolay I. Zheludev and Fu Min Huang of the University of Southampton, in England, propose that longer range super-resolution imaging is possible by using an optical mask to create hot spots of concentrated light called superoscillations and to focus objects at distances beyond those reached by evanescent fields. The researchers developed an algorithm to design masks that generate hot spots of any desired size and distance from the mask. Practical applications of the masks will require manufacturing tolerances of 10% of the wavelength of light being used, the researchers say. That will be a challenging proposition for the infrared and visible regions of the electromagnetic spectrum, they add, but it should be possible with currently available techniques.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE