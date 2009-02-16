PMSE Selects 2009 Fellows

The ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) has named its 2009 fellows. They are Christopher K. Ober, Craig J. Hawker, Garth Wilkes, Lon J. Mathias, and Alex Jen. They will be inducted as the ninth class of PMSE fellows during the spring ACS national meeting in Salt Lake City.
Ober is interim dean of engineering and Francis Bard Professor of Materials Science & Engineering at Cornell University. His interests lie in polymers, lithographic materials for microelectronics and biotechnology, and new environmentally and biologically friendly materials.
Hawker is director of the Materials Research Laboratory at the University of California, Santa Barbara. He is studying the interface between organic and polymer chemistry with an emphasis on the design, synthesis, and application of well-defined macromolecular structures in biotechnology, microelectronics, and surface science.
Wilkes is University Distinguished Emeritus Professor of Chemical Engineering at Virginia Polytechnic Institute & State University, where he studies the structure-property behavior of polymeric materials.
Mathias is a professor of polymer science and engineering at the University of Southern Mississippi. His research ranges from traditional polymer synthesis and characterization to biomaterials and biobased monomers and polymers.
Jen has made pioneering contributions in the fields of electronics and of molecular engineering of polymer photonics. He is the Boeing-Johnson Chair Professor in the department of materials science and engineering at the University of Washington, Seattle.
