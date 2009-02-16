Advertisement

People

San Diego Section Awards

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Linda Wang
February 16, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 7
Most Popular in People

The ACS San Diego Section presented its annual awards last October in San Diego.

John E. Johnson Jr. of Scripps Research Institute received the 2008 Distinguished Scientist Award for his research on the structure and function of virus particles. Peter M. Iovine, general chair of the 41st Western Regional Meeting, and Ved P. Srivastava, program cochair, received the Outstanding Service Award for their contributions to the success of the meeting.

Other section members were also honored for their contributions to the meeting: Thomas R. Beattie, Tony Bottone, Hui Cai, Harsukh Gevariya, Stephen Gwaltney, Sameer Kawatkar, Julann Miller, John Palmer, Ken Poggenburg, Masha Sergeeva, Randy Smith, Bill Szabo, William Tolley, Anthony Tong, Jackie Trischman, and David Wallace.

Randy Smith, chair of the San Diego Section's Website Committee, received a Certificate of Achievement Award for the successful development of the section's new website. And Scott Halander, a chemistry teacher at Westview High School in San Diego, received the Outstanding High School Chemistry Teacher Award for his passion and dedication to teaching.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

