Sanofi Launches Diversification Plan

Sanofi-Aventis announced that it has embarked on a plan to "develop new growth platforms in light of the important challenges of patent expirations and declining R&D productivity facing the pharmaceutical industry." The French drugmaker is simplifying its organizational structure and updating its research approach to emphasize external collaborations. The company says it is looking to complement recent acquisitions in consumer products and generic drugs. And it has named Elias A. Zerhouni, former NIH director, as scientific adviser to both its CEO and head of research.
