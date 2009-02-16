Valero Bids For VeraSun Plants

Bankrupt ethanol maker VeraSun Energy has received a $280 million bid from San Antonio-based refiner Valero for five of its ethanol plants. VeraSun could still receive bids from other suitors in an auction process. The plants, three in Iowa and one each in South Dakota and Minnesota, have a combined capacity of 560 million gal per year. Altogether, VeraSun has 1.6 billion gal of ethanol capacity in 16 plants.
