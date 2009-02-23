Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

ACS News

237th ACS National Meeting

Salt Lake City, March 22–26

February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in ACS News

Regional Beauty
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Salt Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau
The City & County Building is home to Salt Lake City's government.
Credit: Salt Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau
The City & County Building is home to Salt Lake City's government.

THE MAJESTIC SITE of the 2002 Winter Olympics is the city where American Chemical Society members will gather for the 237th national meeting. The ACS president, 30 technical divisions, and five committees will host original programming in 613 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 7,000 papers will be presented.

The entire technical program (PDF) is available online only. Links to the program will appear both the online and print versions of C&EN, as well as on the front page of www.acs.org. We encourage divisions to link to the meeting program from their websites.

As always, the on-site meeting program book will be distributed in Salt Lake City.

The final program for the national meeting is now available online at www.acs.org/saltlakecity2009.

Browse Technical Program » HTML » PDF
Special Events

Presidential Event (PRES) » HTML » PDF

Committees

Committee on Environmental Improvement (CEI) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs (CEPA) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Minority Affairs (CMA) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Science (COMSCI) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Project SEED (CPS) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Ethics (ETHC) » HTML » PDF
International Activities Committee (IAC) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology and Symbols (NOM) » HTML » PDF
Society Committee on Education (SOCED) » HTML » PDF
Women Chemists Committee (WCC) » HTML » PDF
Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) » HTML » PDF

Secretariats

Biotechnology Secretariat (BTEC) » HTML » PDF

Meeting Theme

Nanoscience: Challenges for the Future (NANO) » HTML » PDF
Divisions

Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (AGFD) » HTML » PDF
Division of Analytical Chemistry (ANYL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Biological Chemistry (BIOL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Biochemical Technology (BIOT) » HTML » PDF
Division of Business Development & Management (BMGT) » HTML » PDF
Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry (CARB) » HTML » PDF
Division of Catalysis Science and Technology (probationary) (CATL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Cellulose & Renewable Materials (CELL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemistry & the Law (CHAL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Education (CHED) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Information (CINF) » HTML » PDF
Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry (COLL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) » HTML » PDF
Division of Environmental Chemistry (ENVR) » HTML » PDF
Division of Fuel Chemistry (FUEL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Geochemistry (GEOC) » HTML » PDF
Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) » HTML » PDF
Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry (I&EC) » HTML » PDF
Division of Inorganic Chemistry (INOR) » HTML » PDF
Division of Medicinal Chemistry (MEDI) » HTML » PDF
Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology (NUCL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Organic Chemistry (ORGN) » HTML » PDF
Division of Petroleum Chemistry (PETR) » HTML » PDF
Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) » HTML » PDF
Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) » HTML » PDF
Division of Polymer Chemistry (POLY) » HTML » PDF
Division of Professional Relations (PROF) » HTML » PDF
Division of Small Chemical Businesses (SCHB) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Technicians (TECH) » HTML » PDF

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Rocky Mountain Regional Meeting call for papers
Call for papers: RMRM
Call for papers: 2020 Middle Atlantic Regional Meeting

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE