237th ACS National Meeting

THE MAJESTIC SITE of the 2002 Winter Olympics is the city where American Chemical Society members will gather for the 237th national meeting. The ACS president, 30 technical divisions, and five committees will host original programming in 613 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 7,000 papers will be presented.
The entire technical program (PDF) is available online only. Links to the program will appear both the online and print versions of C&EN, as well as on the front page of www.acs.org. We encourage divisions to link to the meeting program from their websites.
As always, the on-site meeting program book will be distributed in Salt Lake City.
The final program for the national meeting is now available online at www.acs.org/saltlakecity2009.
|Browse Technical Program » HTML » PDF
|Special Events
Presidential Event (PRES) » HTML » PDF
Committees
Committee on Environmental Improvement (CEI) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Economic & Professional Affairs (CEPA) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Minority Affairs (CMA) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Science (COMSCI) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Project SEED (CPS) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Ethics (ETHC) » HTML » PDF
International Activities Committee (IAC) » HTML » PDF
Committee on Nomenclature, Terminology and Symbols (NOM) » HTML » PDF
Society Committee on Education (SOCED) » HTML » PDF
Women Chemists Committee (WCC) » HTML » PDF
Younger Chemists Committee (YCC) » HTML » PDF
Secretariats
Biotechnology Secretariat (BTEC) » HTML » PDF
Meeting Theme
Nanoscience: Challenges for the Future (NANO) » HTML » PDF
|Divisions
Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry (AGFD) » HTML » PDF
Division of Analytical Chemistry (ANYL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Biological Chemistry (BIOL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Biochemical Technology (BIOT) » HTML » PDF
Division of Business Development & Management (BMGT) » HTML » PDF
Division of Carbohydrate Chemistry (CARB) » HTML » PDF
Division of Catalysis Science and Technology (probationary) (CATL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Cellulose & Renewable Materials (CELL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemistry & the Law (CHAL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Health & Safety (CHAS) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Education (CHED) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Information (CINF) » HTML » PDF
Division of Colloid & Surface Chemistry (COLL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Computers in Chemistry (COMP) » HTML » PDF
Division of Environmental Chemistry (ENVR) » HTML » PDF
Division of Fuel Chemistry (FUEL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Geochemistry (GEOC) » HTML » PDF
Division of the History of Chemistry (HIST) » HTML » PDF
Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry (I&EC) » HTML » PDF
Division of Inorganic Chemistry (INOR) » HTML » PDF
Division of Medicinal Chemistry (MEDI) » HTML » PDF
Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology (NUCL) » HTML » PDF
Division of Organic Chemistry (ORGN) » HTML » PDF
Division of Petroleum Chemistry (PETR) » HTML » PDF
Division of Physical Chemistry (PHYS) » HTML » PDF
Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering (PMSE) » HTML » PDF
Division of Polymer Chemistry (POLY) » HTML » PDF
Division of Professional Relations (PROF) » HTML » PDF
Division of Small Chemical Businesses (SCHB) » HTML » PDF
Division of Chemical Technicians (TECH) » HTML » PDF
