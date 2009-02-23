Pittcon Turns 60

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8708pittcon700.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8708pittcon700.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

February 23, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 8

What started as a humble gathering of analytical researchers has become a central institution for an entire field

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 87 | Issue 8
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Environment

Pittcon Turns 60

What started as a humble gathering of analytical researchers has become a central institution for an entire field

Artificial Blood

Poor clinical trial results and controversy stymie attempts to create alternatives to donated blood

The Foul Side Of 'Clean Coal'

As power plants face new air pollution controls, ash piles and their environmental threats are poised to grow

  • Biological Chemistry

    Using Stem Cells To Make Blood Substitutes

    Artificial blood derived from cord blood stem cells is being tested in humans

  • Business

    An Unlikely Hot Spot

    Nearly six years after Pfizer closed down its site in Kalamazoo, the life sciences industry there is growing steadily

  • Safety

    Food Safety Reform

    Latest Salmonella outbreak has renewed calls for a single food agency

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Off-Balance Ocean

Acidification from absorbing atmospheric CO2 is changing the ocean's chemistry

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS CAREER TIPS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT