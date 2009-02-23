Pittcon Turns 60
What started as a humble gathering of analytical researchers has become a central institution for an entire field
February 23, 2009 Cover
Volume 87, Issue 8
Poor clinical trial results and controversy stymie attempts to create alternatives to donated blood
As power plants face new air pollution controls, ash piles and their environmental threats are poised to grow
Artificial blood derived from cord blood stem cells is being tested in humans
Nearly six years after Pfizer closed down its site in Kalamazoo, the life sciences industry there is growing steadily
Latest Salmonella outbreak has renewed calls for a single food agency