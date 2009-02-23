Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Careers

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Alicia J. Chambers
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Careers

McBay
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Courtesy of Shirley McBay
Credit: Courtesy of Shirley McBay

Sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation Inc.

Shirley M. McBay “is one of the nation’s treasures and an incredible mentor and role model for minority students around the world,” says Christine S. Grant, professor and associate dean of faculty development and special initiatives in the College of Engineering at North Carolina State University. “Her innovation has encouraged a whole new generation of scientists in general and chemists in particular.”

As a child growing up in the South, McBay says the experience of attending segregated schools “no doubt had its disadvantages, and I was extremely fortunate to be taught by well-prepared and caring teachers from elementary through high school.” Her teachers, she adds, “recognized and began to nourish, early on, my love of mathematics by providing numerous and varied opportunities for me to increase my knowledge of mathematics and to enhance my mathematical skills.” Their inspiration encouraged McBay to do her best, and she welcomed all opportunities to learn.

And she continued to flourish. McBay received a B.A. from Paine College, in Augusta, Ga., in 1954 and an M.S. degree from Atlanta University in 1957, both in chemistry. She then earned an M.S. degree in mathematics from Atlanta University in 1958 and, under the advisement of Thomas R. Brahana, earned a Ph.D. in mathematics from the University of Georgia in 1966. She was the first African American in the institution’s history to do so.

McBay has devoted her career to encouraging the participation of women and minorities in science and engineering. A trailblazer and principal in the field of recruiting and mentoring underrepresented students, McBay, in the words of Barnard College professor Alison P. Williams, “has always been a step ahead of her colleagues in articulating the need for faculty and mentors to maintain high standards for women and students of color.”

After completing her education, McBay became an assistant professor at the University of Georgia and then a member of the faculty and administration at Spelman College, in Atlanta, from 1966 to 1975, where she steered countless numbers of students of color into studying the natural sciences. She then served five years, from 1975 to 1980, as program manager of the Science Education Directorate at the National Science Foundation. In that capacity, she directed two national programs designed to increase minority participation in science and engineering.

In 1990, McBay resigned as dean of students at Massachusetts Institute of Technology, a position she held for 10 years, to establish the Quality Education for Minorities (QEM) Network. The Washington, D.C.-based nonprofit works with individuals, organizations, and governments to help improve the education of minorities and is a result of McBay’s 1990 report “Education That Works: An Action Plan for the Education of Minorities.”

In her role as president of QEM, McBay manages summer internships for minority science and engineering college students and mentors those who are underrepresented and/or economically disadvantaged.

Looking back, McBay believes that the sense of confidence and curiosity her early experiences instilled provided her with “a sustained underpinning not only for efforts at continued self-improvement but for informing potential strategies that might provide similar personal and professional development opportunities for others.”

In 2007, Rebecca Gregory, then a 10th-grade student at Camden County High School, in North Carolina, and winner of the “I Want to be Like Her” essay contest, wrote, “After reading McBay’s story, I feel as if anything is possible.” And with McBay still continuing to pave the way, it is more possible than ever.

McBay will present the award address before the Division of Environmental Chemistry.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Career Ladder: Sibrina Collins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Encouraging Girls In Science
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ACS Award For Encouraging Disadvantaged Students Into Careers In The Chemical Sciences

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE