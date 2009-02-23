BP and Verenium Form Joint Venture

BP and Verenium announced that they have expanded a partnership, first announced in August 2008, to develop and commercialize ethanol made from the enzymatic conversion of cellulosic raw materials. The firms have committed $45 million to a 50-50 joint venture and plan to construct a $300 million, 36 million-gal-per-year ethanol facility in Highlands County, Fla., which would come on-line in 2012.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter