Bayer, Dow Enter Crop Research Pacts

Bayer CropScience and Dow AgroSciences have entered into separate crop research pacts. Bayer and Germany's Leibniz Institute of Plant Genetics & Crop Plant Research (IPK) have agreed to develop genetically modified, high-yield hybrids of canola as a source of industrial vegetable oils. The oil content of conventional canola is around 45%, but the partners believe they can increase it by means of plant biotechnology. Meanwhile, Dow and the China National Rice Research Institute of Hangzhou have agreed to work together to improve the productivity of rice. Dow will contribute its platform of traits and technologies to CNRRI's rice germplasm collection.
