Carolyn Bertozzi Wins Harrison Howe Award

CAROLYN R. BERTOZZI, T. Z. & Irmgard Chu Distinguished Professor of Chemistry and professor of molecular and cell biology at the University of California, Berkeley, is the winner of the 2009 Harrison Howe Award. The award is presented annually by the ACS Rochester Section in memory of its cofounder.
Bertozzi’s research focuses on the relationship of cell surface glycosylation to normal cell function and to human disease. She is noted for her pioneering work in the field of bioorthogonal chemistry on living systems. Bertozzi has also demonstrated the ability to use carbon nanotubes and nanocrystals as potential diagnostic imaging and drug delivery agents.
In addition to her positions at UC Berkeley, Bertozzi is a Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator and director of the Molecular Foundry nanoscience institute at Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory.
