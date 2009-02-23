CuraGen Evaluates Strategic Options

Saying its stock price doesn't reflect its intrinsic value, biotech firm CuraGen is evaluating its strategic options. CuraGen's lead product is CR011, a monoclonal antibody-drug conjugate in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of metastatic melanoma. According to Chairman Robert E. Patricelli, CuraGen's alternatives include selling or licensing CR011, acquiring additional assets, and selling the company. CuraGen has already hired transaction advisory firm JSB-Partners to identify potential buyers of CR011.
