Dallas-Fort Worth Awards To Balkus, Bernabo

KENNETH J. BALKUS, a chemistry professor at the University of Texas, Dallas, is the 2008 recipient of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section’s Wilfred T. Doherty Award.
The award is given annually to a local chemist or chemical engineer who has made significant achievements in research, teaching, and service. Balkus studies nanoporous metal oxides, which includes zeolites and related molecular sieves as well as layered materials.
The award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque. It honors the memory of Wilfred T. (Doc) Doherty, one of the founding trustees and later president of the Robert A. Welch Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization that supports chemical research.
Jennifer Bernabo, a chemistry teacher at Plano East Senior High School, is the recipient of the section’s $1,000 Werner Schulz Award honoring outstanding local high school chemistry teachers.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter