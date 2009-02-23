Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

People

Dallas-Fort Worth Awards To Balkus, Bernabo

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Linda Wang
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in People

KENNETH J. BALKUS, a chemistry professor at the University of Texas, Dallas, is the 2008 recipient of the ACS Dallas-Fort Worth Section’s Wilfred T. Doherty Award.

Bernabo
[+]Enlarge

The award is given annually to a local chemist or chemical engineer who has made significant achievements in research, teaching, and service. Balkus studies nanoporous metal oxides, which includes zeolites and related molecular sieves as well as layered materials.

The award consists of a $1,500 honorarium and an engraved plaque. It honors the memory of Wilfred T. (Doc) Doherty, one of the founding trustees and later president of the Robert A. Welch Foundation, a Texas-based philanthropic organization that supports chemical research.

Jennifer Bernabo, a chemistry teacher at Plano East Senior High School, is the recipient of the section’s $1,000 Werner Schulz Award honoring outstanding local high school chemistry teachers.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Dallas–Fort Worth Section announces 2020 award winners
Dallas-Fort Worth Section presents awards
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Jamil Baghdachi Wins Tess Award In Coatings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE