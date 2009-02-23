Divergence Raises $12 million

Divergence has raised $12 million from investors to advance its nematicide program. The St. Louis-based firm claims it has discovered the first new molecules to control plant parasitic nematodes, a class of pest that the firm says causes billions of dollars in crop loss annually and widespread disease in humans and animals. The 10-year-old biotechnology firm applies genomics and informatics to develop parasite controls. Working with Monsanto, Divergence last year completed the genome for the soybean cyst nematode and made it publicly available.
