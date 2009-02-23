Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Physical Chemistry

Elusive Biradical Spotted

A long-sought dioxy intermediate thought to occur in luminescent light-producing reaction pathways has reportedly been observed

by Celia Henry Arnaud
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Physical Chemistry

Australian researchers may have experimental evidence for a long-sought biradical intermediate thought to occur in bioluminescent and chemiluminescent light-producing reaction pathways (J. Am. Chem. Soc., DOI: 10.1021/ja808401p). Scientists first suggested the existence of the dioxy biradical in the thermal decomposition of 1,2-dioxetanes more than 30 years ago. But the species has never been experimentally confirmed. Neil W. Barnett of Deakin University, in Victoria, and coworkers used electron paramagnetic resonance (EPR) spectroscopy to monitor the decomposition of the related chemiluminescence intermediate 1,2-dioxetanedione during the reaction of oxalyl chloride and hydrogen peroxide in the presence of 9,10-diphenylanthracene at 180 K. EPR spectra show resonances consistent with the formation of a biradical. However, measurements at such low temperatures may not be sufficient. "Until one obtains direct spectroscopic evidence at room temperature for the intermediate, rather casually referred to for years as dioxetanedione, doubts will persist that observations like those reported in the paper and the real world can be connected," says Douglas C. Neckers, a photochemist at Ohio's Bowling Green State University.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How X-ray Photons Could Damage Metalloproteins
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nitroprusside Color Mystery Resolved
More On Microwaves

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE