Environmental Chemistry Awards to Graduate Students

THE ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry has announced the winners of the 2009 Graduate Student Award in Environmental Chemistry. This year’s recipients are Yuqaing Bi of North Carolina State University; Priscilla Viana of the University of Illinois, Chicago; Jennifer Guerard of Ohio State University; Meagan Mauter of Yale University; Woo Huong Lee of the University of Cincinnati; and Monique Long of Texas Tech University. Each winner will receive a one-year membership in the Division of Environmental Chemistry and a cash award.
