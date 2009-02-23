Hillebrand Prize Goes to Michael Kurylo

MICHAEL J. KURYLO, a senior research scientist at the Goddard Earth Sciences & Technology Center at the University of Maryland, Baltimore County, is the recipient of the 2009 Hillebrand Prize from the ACS Chemical Society of Washington.
Kurylo’s research focuses on gas-phase free radical photochemistry and kinetics with an emphasis on atmospheric processes related to stratospheric ozone depletion and climate change.
The prize has been awarded annually since 1925. It is named for the late William F. Hillebrand, a distinguished chemist who served in the U.S. Geological Survey and the National Bureau of Standards (now the National Institute of Standards & Technology).
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter