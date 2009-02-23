Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Business

Industrial R&D Spending Stalls

Investments in research will be flat in 2009

by Michael McCoy
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Business

After several years of significant increases, U.S. company investment in industrial R&D will be flat in 2009.

That's the conclusion of the latest survey by the Industrial Research Institute, which represents 182 companies that conduct R&D in the U.S. IRI says its members invest more than $100 billion annually in R&D, or roughly half the nation's privately funded R&D spending. Eighty-four firms responded to the survey.

As in previous years, IRI developed a "sea change index" that compares companies anticipating spending or hiring increases of 5% or more with those anticipating decreases. In 2008, the R&D spending index was 27, the highest in eight years, but this year it has plummeted to just 1, indicating no significant rise in spending. The index measuring the hiring of R&D professionals dropped from 8 to -8, and the index for hiring new graduates fell from 1 to -4.

The survey turned up differences among industries. It found that chemical companies lag behind food and petroleum companies in planned R&D spending increases for 2009. Indeed, C&EN's recent survey of six major U.S. chemical companies found they are planning to cut R&D spending by 1.8% this year (Feb. 16, page 24). And whereas chemical companies on average don't anticipate hiring many new graduates in R&D roles, food and petroleum companies do see significant hiring of new grads this year.

IRI conducted the survey last summer, before the unfolding of the financial crisis. However, Raymond R. Cosner, director of R&D process in Boeing's advanced systems division and author of the 2009 report, says follow-up discussions with member companies late last fall indicated their answers would have been largely the same then.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What US chemists made in 2022, according to the ACS salary survey
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
What US chemists made in 2021, according to the ACS salary survey
Life Sciences Deals Cool, Deal Values Heat Up

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE