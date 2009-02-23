Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Nature Chemistry Debuts

Nature Publishing Group launches a monthly chemistry journal

by Sophie L. Rovner
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Nat. Chem.
Credit: Nat. Chem.

The ranks of chemistry publications are again expanding: Nature Publishing Group plans to publish the first print issue of Nature Chemistry, its 16th research journal, on March 20. The first article was scheduled to appear on the new journal's website on Feb. 22.

The peer-reviewed monthly will cover chemistry-related research in traditional core chemical fields and multidisciplinary subjects such as bioinorganic chemistry and nanotechnology. Nature Chemistry will publish research articles, reviews, correspondence, perspectives, and commentaries, as well as News & Views articles about recent research advances and analyses of issues including education, funding, and the impact of chemistry on society. On the journal's website, readers will be able to view 3-D displays of molecules described in research papers, click on links to PubChem, and post comments.

"The launch of Nature Chemistry offers authors from all of the subfields within chemistry a choice for where they wish their most significant work to be considered for publication," Chief Editor Stuart Cantrill says. He says he intends Nature Chemistry to round out the "surprisingly small number of what can be described as general-chemistry journals."

Librarians sometimes say the journal market is already overcrowded, and Cantrill, who was formerly a senior editor at Nature Nanotechnology, doesn't disagree. "There are too many high-cost, low-impact, narrow-scope journals that divide chemistry into ever-decreasing slices," he says. But Cantrill argues that Nature Chemistry will "offer value for money in that the content will be of the highest quality and will be relevant to the vast majority of chemists, rather than just a few members in any given department."

University of Utah chemistry professor Peter J. Stang, editor of the Journal of the American Chemical Society, welcomes the new publication. "As chemistry grows, particularly as it gets into interdisciplinary areas, there is room for new journals," he says. "There is enough good chemistry out there for everybody. And competition is good. It makes every one of us better." For instance, JACS recently unveiled several new features, including an illustrated cover and the JACSβ website, a testing ground for chemical publishing innovations (C&EN Online Latest News, Jan. 14). ACS is also working to integrate JACS more closely with SciFinder, Chemical Abstracts Service's search and discovery tool.

Angewandte Chemie Editor Peter Gölitz agrees that the chemical community benefits from friendly competition among publishers. He notes that his journal introduced an author profiles section last month.

"The leading journals in chemistry, Angewandte Chemie and JACS, are constantly challenged by other journals," Gölitz adds. "For example, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences has made great efforts to cover more top-level chemistry," he says. "The journal has certainly had some success, but overall, the impact is still modest."

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Chemistry preprint servers launched
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Accolades For ACS Journals
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Flagship Journal Has New Look

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE