Peter Rossky Wins Theoretical Chemistry Award

PETER J. ROSSKY, Marvin K. Collie-Welch Regents Chair in Chemistry and director of the Center for Computational Molecular Science at the University of Texas, Austin, is the winner of the ACS Physical Chemistry Division Award in Theoretical Chemistry.
Rossky’s research interests include hydration of biomolecular systems, chemical processes in supercritical solvents, and the dynamics of condensed-phase electronic excited-state processes.
