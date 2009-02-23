Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Praise For Energy's Catalysis Research

by Rochelle F. H. Bohaty
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The Department of Energy's Catalysis Science program plays a key role in the advancement of basic catalysis research, and its efforts are helping the nation meet its energy goals, according to a National Academies report released on Feb 12. The report states that DOE has "done well with its investments in basic catalysis research" and that it should continue its current approach for allocating funding. This is a "significant conclusion," says Jens K. Nørskov, cochair of the report's committee and professor at NanoDTU, the nanotechnology center of the Technical University of Denmark. "I find this particularly impressive given the limited funding available," she tells C&EN. In addition to praise, the report offers DOE suggestions for improving the program. In the area of homogeneous catalysis research, the report suggests that the research portfolio include more development of new catalytic systems and reactions. For heterogeneous catalysis, there needs to be a stronger emphasis on studies that explore catalyst design and new synthesis methods, unique reactor systems and characterization techniques, and completely new chemical reactions, the report says.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE