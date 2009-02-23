Proud Profs

Correction
■ Feb. 2, page 18: The water treatment plant associated with Asiatan’s leather tannery in Jiangmen, China, removes particles from the effluent and lowers the chemical oxygen demand of the water. The article stated that heavy metals are also removed, but Asiatan says it avoids using heavy metals in its processes.
I WAS PLEASED to read the bio prepared by William Schulz of my former student Richard J. Saykally, 2009 recipient of the Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry (C&EN, Jan. 19, page 75). I would like to point out that Saykally earned his B.S. degree at the University of Wisconsin, Eau Claire, where Robert St. Louis and I had the good fortune to share the joys of physical chemistry with him. I look forward to his talk at the meeting in Salt Lake City.
Allen A. Denio
Newark, Del.
