Richard Zare Receives Honorary Fellowship

RICHARD N. ZARE, Marguerite Blake Wilbur Professor in Natural Science at Stanford University, has been awarded an honorary fellowship by the Indian Academy of Sciences.
Zare is renowned for his work on laser chemistry, which has resulted in a greater understanding of chemical reactions at the molecular level. For example, his development of laser-induced fluorescence as a method for studying reaction dynamics has been widely adopted by other laboratories.
