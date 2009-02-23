Robert Crabtree Wins Green Chemistry Award

ROBERT H. CRABTREE, a chemistry professor at Yale University, is the recipient of a $160,000 grant from the ACS Green Chemistry Institute Pharmaceutical Roundtable. The grant will support his efforts to develop more efficient and environmentally friendly chemical catalysts. Crabtree’s work focuses on developing catalysts derived from iron, copper, cobalt, and other metals that are cheaper, safer, and simpler than traditional methods.
