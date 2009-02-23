Rosalind Kornfeld Lifetime Achievement Award Winners Named

NATHAN SHARON, professor emeritus at the Weizmann Institute of Science, and Robert G. Spiro, professor emeritus at Harvard Medical School and senior investigator emeritus at the Joslin Diabetes Center, are the recipients of the 2008 Rosalind Kornfeld Lifetime Achievement Award, awarded by the Society for Glycobiology.
Sharon is being honored for his contributions to understanding glycoconjugates and the functions of lectins in biological systems. Spiro’s accomplishments include broad-based fundamental studies on glycoprotein structure, function, and biosynthesis that have had profound and long-lasting impact on the field of glycobiology.
