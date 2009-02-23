Scholarships Available For Women Undergrads

NOMINATIONS ARE being sought for the Priscilla Carney Jones Scholarship. The award provides support for female undergraduate majors in chemistry or related disciplines who are beginning their junior or senior year.
The scholarship is a one-time award of at least $1,500, which may be used for tuition, books, and lab fees. To apply online, visit www.acs.org/diversity, click on “Awards & Recognition” in the left-hand column, and then click on “Priscilla Carney Jones Scholarship.” Applications are due on April 1.
