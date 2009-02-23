Advertisement

People

Tess Award To Christian Decker; Call For Nominations

Recipients are honored for contributions of major significance to chemistry

by Linda Wang
February 23, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 8
CHRISTIAN DECKER, director of research at the National Center for Scientific Research, in Strasbourg, France, is the recipient of the 2009 Roy W. Tess Award in Coatings. The award is given annually by the ACS Division of Polymeric Materials: Science & Engineering and recognizes outstanding achievements in coatings science, technology, and engineering. Decker will receive a plaque and $3,000 cash prize during the ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C.

Decker is one of the world’s leaders in the area of radiation-induced reactions in polymeric materials. His research interests are ultrafast light-induced polymerizations, the synthesis and characterization of ultraviolet-cured coatings and nanocomposite materials, photostabilization of polymers, and laser-assisted chemical processing of polymers.

Nominations are being sought for the 2010 Tess Award. Scientists from all sectors of industry, government, and academia are eligible to apply and should forward nominations to Theodore Provder, Tess Award Chairman, 5645A Emerald Ridge Pkwy., Solon, OH 44139. Upon receipt of names, Provder will provide a form requesting information on the nominee relevant to patents, publications, and overall qualifications.

Nominations are due on Sept. 1. For more information, contact Provder at (440) 914–0611 or tprovder@att.net.

Linda Wang compiles this section. Announcements of awards may be sent to l_wang@acs.org

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

