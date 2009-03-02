237th ACS National Meeting

[+]Enlarge Credit: Salt Lake Convention & Visitors Bureau

WHETHER YOU ENJOY the mountains, the city's famous lake, historic buildings, museums, or city parks, Salt Lake City will exceed your expectations. American Chemical Society members will gather in Salt Lake City for the 237th national meeting. The ACS president, 30 technical divisions, and five committees will host original programming in 613 half-day oral sessions and 89 poster sessions. More than 7,000 papers will be presented. A welcome reception cosponsored by ACS Publications, Chemical Abstracts Service, and C&EN on Sunday from 6 to 8:30 PM will provide food and entertainment and give attendees an opportunity to meet exhibitors.

The meeting's theme, "Nanoscience: Challenges for the Future," will be marked with a keynote address and a plenary session organized by Paul Weiss, editor of ACS Nano. Massachusetts Institute of Technology professor Angela Belcher will give the keynote address on Sunday, March 22, at 5 PM. Other presidential events include "The Kavli Foundation ACS Presidential Plenary Session on Challenges in Nanoscience," on Monday, and a symposium titled "Leadership: Facing the Challenges of Today and Tomorrow," also on Monday and followed by a reception at 5 PM.

Most of the ACS national awards recognizing individuals or team accomplishments in diverse fields of the chemical sciences will be presented during the awards dinner and general meeting on Tuesday, March 24, at the Grand America Hotel beginning at 7:30 PM. Priestley Medalist M. Frederick Hawthorne will deliver his address that evening. The Arthur C. Cope Award and other Cope Scholar Award winners will be honored during the ACS fall national meeting in Washington, D.C.

For job seekers and employers alike, the ACS Career Fair once again will provide opportunities for actual interviews along with one-on-one career assistance and a wide variety of professional development workshops. The ever-popular exposition will feature more than 300 companies showcasing services, instruments, books, lab equipment, and much more in over 450 booths.

EARLY REGISTRATION. Early registration for the national meeting closed on Feb. 23, and registrations or payments received after Feb. 23 will be processed at standard registration rates. Attendees who registered by Feb. 23 should receive their badge credentials in the mail before the meeting. International registrants and early registrants who do not receive their badge credentials before the meeting must pick them up at ACS Attendee Registration (Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall A) during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

STANDARD & ON-SITE REGISTRATION. Standard registration fees are in effect between Feb. 23 and March 26. Register online at www.acs.org/saltlakecity2009 anytime before the meeting ends on the afternoon of March 26. A valid membership number must be entered during registration to register as a member and receive your ACS member discount on registration fees. Attendees who register after Feb. 23 must pick up their badge credentials at ACS Attendee Registration (Salt Palace Convention Center, Hall A) during the meeting. Please bring your e-mail confirmation for faster processing.

In Salt Lake City, attendees can pick up their badge credentials or complete a new registration using credit card, cash, check, or money order at ACS Attendee Registration on Saturday, 3 to 6 PM; Sunday, 7:30 AM to 8:30 PM; Monday, 7:30 AM to 10 PM; Tuesday, 7:30 AM to 7 PM; Wednesday, 7:30 AM to 6 PM; and Thursday, 7:30 AM to 1 PM.

A variety of organizers will hold special events during the meeting. Event participation is open to all interested registrants. Some events require purchase of a ticket (event number in red) to participate. The following events are coded to indicate what is required to participate: T—ticket required; NT—sponsored, no ticket required; COD—payment due based on individual consumption at event; B—meeting badge must be visible to enter.

Event tickets can be purchased through ACS Attendee Registration online until March 26 or on-site March 21–26. Attendees who purchase tickets after Feb. 23 must pick up their tickets at ACS Attendee Registration during the meeting. All tickets are sold on a first-come, first-served basis, and ticket sales for specific events will close 24 hours prior to the event. Some event organizers may offer a limited number of tickets for sale at the door of the events if they are still available.