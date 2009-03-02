Advertisement

March 2, 2009 Cover

Volume 87, Issue 9

Surprising mechanical, structural, and electronic properties of one-atom-thin sheets grab widespread attention

Credit:

Volume 87 | Issue 9
Materials

Graphene: Carbon As Thin As Can Be

Surprising mechanical, structural, and electronic properties of one-atom-thin sheets grab widespread attention

237th ACS National Meeting

Salt Lake City, March 22–26

Funding For America Competes Act

Stimulus package directly allocates nearly $5.2 billion to physical science agencies key to U.S. competitiveness

  • Environment

    What's that stuff? Synthetic Grass

    Carpet's cousin is rooted in relatively simple chemistry

  • Business

    Mergers Retreat From Heights

    Tight credit, lack of demand dampen once-hot deal market

  • Environment

    Push For Energy Technology

    DOE Secretary Steven Chu stresses science role for agency

Science Concentrates

More
image name
ACS News

Camera Shy

ACS cracks down on unauthorized photography at meetings

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

image

China Tricks Mother Nature, Chemistry In Mandarin

 

