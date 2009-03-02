Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

ACS President Thomas H. Lane Presents The Seven Cs Of Career Success

by Corinne Marasco
March 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 9
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

AN AUDIENCE of 400 listeners dialed in to the ACS Careers Industry Forum teleconference on Jan. 8 to hear ACS President Thomas H. Lane offer his thoughts on career success in today's chemical enterprise.

Lane presented some American Chemistry Council statistics to describe just how large the chemical enterprise is today: The total chemical industry in the U.S. generates more than $500 billion to the U.S. economy each year. It directly accounts for over 800,000 jobs, and an additional 5.7 million jobs are generated indirectly by chemical industry activity. Also, the industry generates about 11%, or approximately 20,000, of U.S. patents.

Like most industries, Lane said, chemistry has changed over the years and with it, the formula for career success. To prosper in industry requires becoming a "master of the seven Cs," essential skills that Lane calls "the real key to success": competence, communication, creativity, courage, competitiveness, collaboration, and commitment.

Of competency, Lane said, "35 years ago, when I joined the profession, competency was a ticket to success. Today, it is simply the price of admission." It's not just about possessing the necessary education. Continuous learning is also critical to keep abreast of changes in the field.

Courage may seem like a funny thing to need, Lane said, but "my corporation looks to me as a senior scientist to lead the company in new directions, to answer challenges that no one else has addressed before." He added that knowing how to fail becomes incredibly important if you're to be courageous. It means being able to get up, dust yourself off, and continue.

According to Lane, collaboration is another vital skill because "the problems that chemists are being asked to address are enormous, complicated, and incredibly interesting because they do cross a number of disciplinary boundaries." That includes cultural boundaries if your collaborators are in China, India, or Japan, for example.

Lane encouraged the audience to be creative, to think in different ways, and to ask "big, broad questions."

Communication may be facilitated by technology, Lane said, but "it's the ability to look someone in the eye, to exchange thoughts and ideas, and to influence outcomes" that makes it a significant skill.

Finally, Lane said that competition is "being motivated to succeed, the desire to raise the standard," not sabotage the lab next door.

Careers Industry Forums are held monthly. The next forum is on March 12 and will feature ACS Past-President Catherine T. (Katie) Hunt speaking on networking. ACS members can participate in the calls free of charge, but advance registration is required at www.acs.org/careers (click on "ACS Careers Industry Forum"). Transcripts of previous calls can be found at acscareers.wordpress.com/industry-forum.

[Top of Page]

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Leadership: The heart of the American Chemical Society and the future of chemistry
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
How to find mentors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Comment: Corporation Associates is the voice of industry within ACS

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE