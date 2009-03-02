ASU Develops Touch-Screen Display

Arizona State University's Flexible Display Center has developed what it calls the world's first active matrix touch-screen display on a flexible glass-free substrate. ASU collaborated with E Ink and DuPont Teijin Films, which supplied the polyethylene naphthalate used in the device. FDC Director Nick Colaneri expects flexible touch-screen technology to stimulate a number of applications that will allow Army soldiers and other users to transmit data from remote locations.
