Dow Corning Will Slash 800 Jobs

Dow Corning plans to eliminate 800 jobs across its 40-plus global locations in response to the economic slowdown. The firm intends to achieve the 8% workforce reduction through a combination of voluntary retirements and layoffs. However, Dow Corning says its Hemlock Semiconductor joint venture with Shin-Etsu Handotai and Mitsubishi Materials has been spared because demand for silicon used in solar-power cells continues to be strong.
