Genentech And CV Play Hardball

Genentech has told shareholders to reject Roche's $42 billion bid for the 44% of Genentech that Roche does not already own. Last month, Roche lowered its offer from $89.00 per share to $86.50, a price that Genentech says "substantially undervalues" the company. In a separate move, CV Therapeutics' board of directors has rejected a $1 billion takeover offer from the Japanese drug firm Astellas Pharma. CV says the price is too low and that it has its own plan to increase shareholder value.
