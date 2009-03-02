Advertisement

Business

Mitsubishi Drops Fiber Materials In Japan

by Jean-François Tremblay
March 2, 2009 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 87, Issue 9
Mitsubishi Chemical will permanently shut down a 250,000-metric-ton-per-year purified terephthalic acid (PTA) unit in Matsuyama, Japan, and a 100,000-metric-ton plant making the feedstock p-xylene in Mizushima, Japan. The company will move management of its PTA business to Singapore and technology development to Haldia, India. Mitsubishi will continue to operate 200,000 metric tons of PTA capacity in Japan. It has 3.4 million metric tons of capacity in Indonesia, South Korea, India, and China. In addition, a new 800,000-metric-ton PTA facility will open in India in coming weeks. Mitsubishi says it saw no hope of restoring profitability to its Japanese PTA business.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

