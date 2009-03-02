Nanosys And Harvard License Medical Nanotech

Nanosys and Harvard University's Office of Technology Development have licensed nanowire-related technology to Vista Therapeutics. In return, Harvard and Nanosys earned equity positions in Vista and will receive license and royalty payments. Vista is developing nanowire-based biosensors for the real-time detection of biomarkers associated with organ and tissue damage. Like Nanosys, Vista is a Harvard spin-off company that includes chemistry professor Charles Lieber among its founders.
