Segetis Readies Plant-Based Chemicals

Segetis, a venture-capital-backed firm developing chemicals from renewable feedstocks, has opened a semiworks facility in Minneapolis. At capacity, the plant can produce up to 250,000 lb per year, of chemicals and chemical building blocks, the company says. Segetis' technology creates "binary monomers" from plant materials. "Our manufacturing does not require fermentation, so our capital needs are below those of competing bio-platforms," founder Sergey Selifonov says.
