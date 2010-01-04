Formaldehyde Under Scrutiny

The National Toxicology Program is seeking public comment on whether to list formaldehyde as a "known human carcinogen" in its next Report on Carcinogens, due later this year. Currently, the report lists formaldehyde as "reasonably anticipated to be a human carcinogen." An expert panel recommended the change after a three-day meeting this past November. The panel identified occupational studies that show a link between exposure to formaldehyde and cancer in humans, particularly nose and throat cancer, as well as myeloid leukemia. Formaldehyde is used primarily in the production of industrial resins such as urea, phenol, polyacetal, and melamine. Such resins are found in adhesives and binders in wood products, pulp and paper, plastics, and synthetic fibers. Formaldehyde is ubiquitous in the environment, and a large number of U.S. residents are exposed to it. Although the Report on Carcinogens is not a regulatory document, EPA could develop regulations for substances that are listed in it. EPA is currently evaluating the regulation of formaldehyde emissions from pressed wood products.