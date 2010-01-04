Revealing Inert Pesticide Ingredients

EPA plans to require public disclosure of inert ingredients in pesticides, according to a Dec. 23, 2009, advanced notice of proposed rulemaking. The action comes in response to two petitions filed in 2006, one by the Northwest Coalition for Alternatives to Pesticides and another by a group of state attorneys general. The petitions questioned the safety of more than 350 inert pesticide ingredients and urged EPA to require manufacturers to list potentially hazardous inert ingredients on pesticide labels. Pesticide manufacturers currently disclose inert ingredients to EPA, but they have long fought public disclosure, claiming it would reveal confidential business information. EPA says it is developing the regulation to increase transparency and "assist consumers and users of pesticides in making informed decisions." The agency believes the rule will discourage manufacturers from using potentially hazardous inert ingredients in pesticides. EPA is seeking public comment until Feb. 22 on options for disclosure, including whether to require listing all inert pesticide ingredients or just those that are deemed potentially hazardous.
