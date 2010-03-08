Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Abstracts For Pesticide Residue Workshop

by Linda Raber
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The 47th Annual Florida Pesticide Residue Workshop will be held on July 18–21 at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, in St. Pete Beach, Fla. The ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry is helping plan and coordinate the event. Online registration at flworkshop.com and abstract submissions at abstracts.acs.org are now open.

The workshop is designed for scientists interested in trace-level analysis of pesticides; veterinary drug residues; and other chemicals in food, animal feed, and environmental samples. The purpose of the meeting is to provide training, develop and improve technical knowledge, facilitate development and distribution of new analysis methods and techniques, and establish networking to promote professional cooperation between scientists of these interests.

The deadline for oral presentation abstracts is May 2, and May 31 is the deadline for poster abstracts. For more information, go to flworkshop.com. For program-related matters, contact Steven Lehotay at (215) 233-6433 or steven.lehotay@usda.ars.gov, and for logistical matters contact Nicole Fisher at n_fisher@acs.org, Jack Cochran at jack.cochran@restek.com, or George Fong at gandwfong@comcast.net.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Call for papers: 2024 Midwest Regional Meeting
Call for papers: 2019 SWRM-RMRM
Pesticide Workshop Call for Papers

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE