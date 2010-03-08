Abstracts For Pesticide Residue Workshop

The 47th Annual Florida Pesticide Residue Workshop will be held on July 18–21 at the TradeWinds Island Grand Resort, in St. Pete Beach, Fla. The ACS Division of Agricultural & Food Chemistry is helping plan and coordinate the event. Online registration at flworkshop.com and abstract submissions at abstracts.acs.org are now open.
The workshop is designed for scientists interested in trace-level analysis of pesticides; veterinary drug residues; and other chemicals in food, animal feed, and environmental samples. The purpose of the meeting is to provide training, develop and improve technical knowledge, facilitate development and distribution of new analysis methods and techniques, and establish networking to promote professional cooperation between scientists of these interests.
The deadline for oral presentation abstracts is May 2, and May 31 is the deadline for poster abstracts. For more information, go to flworkshop.com. For program-related matters, contact Steven Lehotay at (215) 233-6433 or steven.lehotay@usda.ars.gov, and for logistical matters contact Nicole Fisher at n_fisher@acs.org, Jack Cochran at jack.cochran@restek.com, or George Fong at gandwfong@comcast.net.
