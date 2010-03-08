Nifty At Fifty
Five decades of laser technology shine light on chemistry fundamentals
March 8, 2010 Cover
Volume 88, Issue 10
Five decades of laser technology shine light on chemistry fundamentals
Credit:
Five decades of laser technology shine light on chemistry fundamentals
At Informex, companies wooed customers with new in-house and partnered capabilities
News Analysis: Obama offers waste-plan overhaul, more R&D funds, and loan guarantees in hopes of building more reactors
Computer algorithms find fibril-forming sequences in nearly all proteins
Chemical Industry Medalist Michael E. Campbell sees industry advancing by embracing change Michael E. Campbell sees industry advancing by embracing change
Atmospheric measurements can truth-check assertions about greenhouse gas reductions
Expert panel recommends screening for effects of chemicals on critical disease pathways