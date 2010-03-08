Nifty At Fifty

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN
8810cov1_opencxd.jpg
« Prev
Next »
8810cov1_opencxd.jpg
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

March 8, 2010 Cover

Volume 88, Issue 10

Five decades of laser technology shine light on chemistry fundamentals

Credit:

Full Article
Volume 88 | Issue 10
« Prev
Next »

All Issues

Analytical Chemistry

Nifty At Fifty

Five decades of laser technology shine light on chemistry fundamentals

Fine Chemicals Firms Continue To Expand

At Informex, companies wooed customers with new in-house and partnered capabilities

New Jolt For Nuclear Power

News Analysis: Obama offers waste-plan overhaul, more R&D funds, and loan guarantees in hopes of building more reactors

  • Materials

    Predicting Amyloid Formation

    Computer algorithms find fibril-forming sequences in nearly all proteins

  • Business

    Always Looking Ahead

    Chemical Industry Medalist Michael E. Campbell sees industry advancing by embracing change Michael E. Campbell sees industry advancing by embracing change

  • Environment

    Verifying Emission Cuts

    Atmospheric measurements can truth-check assertions about greenhouse gas reductions

ADVERTISEMENT

Science Concentrates

More
image name
Environment

Rethinking Breast Cancer Toxicology

Expert panel recommends screening for effects of chemicals on critical disease pathways

Business & Policy Concentrates

More
ADVERTISEMENT

ACS NEWS

More

NEWSCRIPTS

EDITORIAL

REACTIONS FROM OUR READERS

Job listings

visit
ADVERTISEMENT