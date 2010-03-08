AstraZeneca Bolsters Bangalore Center

AstraZeneca is seeking 25 experienced scientists as part of an upgrade of its process development center in Bangalore, India. Because AstraZeneca is in the process of transferring production of its more mature drugs to Asia, it makes sense to strengthen process development capabilities as well, says the center’s director, Sudhir Nambiar. Currently, 100 scientists work at the Bangalore center.
