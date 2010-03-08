AstraZeneca Details Deep R&D Cuts

Following a January announcement of plans for deep R&D cuts, AstraZeneca has revealed which facilities and therapeutic areas will be affected. The company is ending discovery research in thrombosis, acid reflux, ovarian and bladder cancers, systemic scleroderma, schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, depression and anxiety, hepatitis C, and vaccines other than respiratory syncytial virus and influenza. In the U.K., AstraZeneca plans to close its Leicestershire and Cambridge sites, affecting roughly 1,000 researchers, and end pharmaceutical development work at the Avlon facility near Bristol. AstraZeneca will close its Lund, Sweden, site. It will also end discovery research in Wilmington, Del., affecting some 550 scientists.
