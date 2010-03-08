Bayer Slates TDI Plant For Germany

Bayer MaterialScience plans to invest roughly $200 million in a 300,000-metric-ton-per-year toluene diisocyanate (TDI) plant in Dormagen, Germany. TDI is a precursor for flexible polyurethane foam. The company says the plant will use new technology that cuts energy use by up to 60% compared with conventional plants. The technology is already being installed at a plant that is set to open near Shanghai next year. The Dormagen plant will be Bayer’s sole European TDI facility after it opens in 2014, the company says.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter