Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

EPA Proposes Tests Of 29 High-Volume Chemicals

by Cheryl Hogue
March 8, 2010 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 88, Issue 10
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Manufacturers of 29 chemicals produced in volumes of at least 1 million lb per year would have to conduct toxicity testing of these products and turn the results over to EPA, under a Feb. 25 proposal from the agency. Among the affected high-production-volume (HPV) substances are diethyl ketone, 1-tetracosanol, 1-hexacosanol, and coal-tar oils. EPA says significant numbers of people are exposed to many of these substances, and many are released into the environment in substantial quantities. Makers of these 29 substances have not agreed to test them under the HPV Challenge Program, which was established in 1998 by EPA, the chemical industry trade group American Chemistry Council, and the activist group Environmental Defense Fund. Through that program, companies have voluntarily provided basic toxicity data for some 1,400 HPV chemicals. But makers of hundreds of other HPV substances have not followed suit, so EPA is promulgating rules under the Toxic Substances Control Act that require companies to produce the data. The 29 substances are the third batch of HPV chemicals for which EPA has required testing.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

EPA Assesses Additional Chemicals For Regulation
Chemical Disclosure Sought In Europe
EPA Requires Toxicity Testing Of 19 Chemicals

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE