Eastman Sues DAK, Has Plant Outage

Eastman Chemical is suing polyethylene terephthalate (PET) producer DAK Americas over the alleged infringement of Eastman’s IntegRex PET production technology. DAK denies the allegations. Eastman earlier sued PET maker Indorama for the same reason. Separately, Eastman suffered an equipment breakdown while trying to restart its Longview, Texas, plant, which earlier shut down because of a power outage. The firm says customers are being affected and that its first-quarter earnings will take a 20- to 25-cent-per-share hit.
