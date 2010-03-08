European Polymer Capacity Is Closing

Two chemical firms will shut down polymer capacity in Europe. LyondellBasell Industries is closing its Terni, Italy, polypropylene plant and consolidating production at Italian plants in Brindisi and Ferrara. The Terni plant has a capacity of 255,000 metric tons per year and employs about 120 people. Meanwhile, Britain’s only polyvinyl chloride maker, Ineos, is closing a PVC plant in Barry, Wales, and consolidating production at its plants in Runcorn and Newton Aycliffe, both in England.
